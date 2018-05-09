SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been another smoky summer around the Northwest and on Wednesday afternoon, Spokane was sitting in the “moderate” range.

The biggest reason for the poor air quality this summer is wildfires and wildfire season is not officially over until mid-October.

Wildfire smoke around eastern Washington and north Idaho has been less intense than it was for most of August, but that could just be luck.

Labor Day weekend signaled a steading improvement in air quality.

However, just last year, in 2017, the Inland Northwest saw days of unhealthy air all the way through mid-September.

In fact, on Sept. 5, 2017, we were in the Hazardous range thanks to area wildfires. Those conditions continued all the way through Sept. 14 last year.

Currently, the majority of smoke comes from fires in Canada, and wind is carrying it towards the area.

There is no guarantee that new or existing wildfires won't grow and harm the air, especially because it is only the middle of wildfire season.

Historically, the month of September shows fewer days of poor air, but not a complete disappearance until about the end of the month.

Plus, this weekend wind speeds are expected to increase, which continues to enhance our fire danger.

© 2018 KREM