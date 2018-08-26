SPOKANE, Wash — Many people in the Spokane area are heading outside after a stretch of unhealthy air.

Last Sunday marked exactly a week since Spokane saw its first range of hazardous air quality for the year.

After that day, the air quality index has been at “unhealthy” or worse. But as of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, it lowered to “moderate.” The air quality index was measured at 66, according to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency.

For many people, that meant being able to enjoy the outdoors for the first time in a while.

“I think sometimes I have taken being able to go outside for granted,” said Caitlin Bush, a Spokane resident.

Starting August 19, the smoke caused several events to move indoors. Some of them were canceled.

Many of those with respiratory issues or sensitivities had to stay indoors. That was the case for Katie Bass and her three children.

“My six-month-old baby’s been having some respiratory issues with (the smoke). My son’s been pretty congested. We’ve all been feeling the effects of it, unfortunately,” she said.

Once the air quality improved Sunday, her children and many others were ready to get outside.

“The kids have definitely been going stir crazy, so getting out today, since it’s been getting a little bit better has definitely been a bonus,” she said.

Several people said they are hoping some of Sunday’s rain will clear out the smoke so they can enjoy even clearer days.

“We’ve got some blue sky. We’ve got a little bit of rain. It’s looking great,” said Rick Lloyd, a Spokane resident.

Even though the air quality has improved, officials are advising residents to keep an eye on the air quality index, as it has been changing. If the air quality jumps back to the “unhealthy” range, officials advise those with respiratory issues to stay indoors.

