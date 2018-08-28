Inland Northwest air quality is improving every day and that means our area is no longer under an Air Quality Alert issued by the National Weather Service.

According to the National Weather Service, there are no watches, alerts or advisories in place right now, including Red Flag Warnings indicating ideal conditions for new wildfires.

Six Inland Northwest cities are in the "good" range of the air quality index (AQI) for the first time in a week. Spokane, Moses Lake and Lewiston are sitting close to 40 AQI, and Pullman is sitting near 30 AQI. Sandpoint, Idaho, has some of the cleanest Inland Northwest Air right now; the AQI is sitting near 10.

We will see mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday and breezy winds. Cooling, sunny skies and an absence of precipitation are expected Thursday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. View your full local forecast here.

2018 has already been one of the smokiest years in Spokane, according to Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency officials.

Many Inland Northwest residents know the story of unpredictable air quality all too well. Staff members at schools in Spokane and Kootenai Counties are already preparing to protect students if the air quality reaches unhealthy levels again.

A spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools said staff members have been monitoring the smoke ever since it started in the area.

If air quality levels are above 150 AQI (Air Quality Index), students will not be lining up outside of school or having recess or sports outdoors. Air quality levels of 150 AQI or higher mean the air is unhealthy to breathe.

Staff members also recommend that parents make sure kids reduce the amount of time they spend outside which means no waiting at the bus stop for long periods of time, and for students who walk to school, staff members recommend parents make sure they can find another way to school.

Spokane Public School staff also said they are testing the AC systems in buildings to make sure they are working properly and that they will only be used if they have a re-circulate function so bad air does not flow indoors.

