2023 fireworks forecast for the Inland Northwest

A clear and hazy day will make for perfect weather conditions tonight. There is a small chance for storms in far North Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a largely warm and hazy day on Tuesday, the weather should be comfy and clear for tonight for nearly everyone. The only exception to this might be in the northern most locations in Idaho.

In Spokane: Afternoon temps are in the mid-80s with sunny and hazy skies. Temps tonight will be in the low 70s with clear skies.

In Coeur d'Alene: Same as Spokane, mid-80s with sunny and hazy skies. Evening temps drop to around 70 degrees.

In Pullman: High temps in the mid-80s with sunny and hazy skies. Evening temps drop to the low 70s.

In Central WA: Highs will be near 90 degrees with evening temps in the mid-70s. Hazy skies during the day and clear at night.

In Bonners Ferry & Sandpoint: There is a small chance for a late afternoon thunderstorm, mainly between 4-8pm. It's about 10% chance in Sandpoint and around 25% chance in Bonners Ferry. Afternoon temps will be in the low-80s, with temps to around 70 degrees tonight. Should it rain, it'll likely be done before fireworks begin.

To delve further, the best chances for thunderstorms would be around Kalispell, MT. Storms will largely stay east of our regions, but a couple outlying model simulations had that t-storm chance in far North Idaho, so it was worth mentioning in the forecast as a possible, so no one is surprised.

