SPOKANE, Wash. — Visibility issues in Seattle are diverting inbound flights to Spokane International Airport, according to airport officials.

Officials said air traffic will sequence back into the system once conditions have improved. At this time, visibility issues are beginning to improve in the Seattle area.

Visibility issues for Seattle-area airports have caused a diversion of inbound aircraft to Spokane International Airport. Air traffic will sequence back into the system once conditions have improved, and visibility issues are starting to improve. — Spokane Airport GEG (@iflyspokane) October 19, 2018

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KREM