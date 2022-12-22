Spokane International Airport: How to track delayed and canceled flights

Spokane International Airport (GEG) has canceled four flights and delayed nine. Here is how to check canceled and delayed flights.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Snowstorms, cold temperatures and blizzard-like conditions ahead of the holidays are affecting people's plans. Airlines across Washington are canceling and making adjustments to their flight schedules.

Spokane International Airport (GEG) has canceled four flights and has delayed nine since Thursday morning. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA-TAC) has also canceled six flights and delayed 45 as of Thursday.

It is important for travelers to check for flight cancelations and delays if they don't want to make a vain trip to the airport during this cold weather. You can do this by calling your airline to check for information.

Here is how to check Spokane International Airport canceled and delayed flights:

1. Go to the Spokane International Airport website here.

2. Click 'Flight Info' on the top left

3. Then select the options that say 'Flight Status.'

4. Click on 'arrivals' or 'departures,' depending on what option you are looking at.

To check flight delays and cancelations at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.