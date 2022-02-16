Spokane Transit launches improved website testing site

The new site is available from links at STA’s Beta Spokane Transit website for all web browsers and has a feedback form, so users can share their thoughts.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Transit Authority (STA) launched a new testing website to provide better viewing on mobile devices and with improved accessibility tools to riders.

Spokane Transit plans to collect public comments about the new site for 60 days to evaluate the need for further developments or enhancements with the intent to make it the primary STA site by May of 2022.

The site has many new features including expanded search capabilities, more prominent local routes and updated schedules. It will serve as the foundation for more real-time bus information, including better alerts and notifications for Spokane Transit bus riders.

To get notified of services alerts, snow detours, service changes, and later news, people need to sign on to the Spokane Transit website.

