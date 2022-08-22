STA announce major changes for the end of August

Four new routes, new bus schedules, and more are expected to roll out starting Sunday, Aug. 28.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28.

With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new bus routes that will join the existing routes.

Here are the four bus routes joining STA's service routes:

(35) Francis/Market NEW route from the VA hospital to N Market with continuous routing along Francis and new service on E Francis, and N Market. Note: No direct service to 5-Mile Park & Ride.

NEW route from the VA hospital to N Market with continuous routing along Francis and new service on E Francis, and N Market. Note: No direct service to 5-Mile Park & Ride. (36) North Central NEW route from SFCC to N Market connecting SFCC, West Central Community Center, North Central High School, and Northeast Community Center and new service on W Maxwell

NEW route from SFCC to N Market connecting SFCC, West Central Community Center, North Central High School, and Northeast Community Center and new service on W Maxwell (724) Liberty Lake Tech Express NEW route providing peak service for those traveling from Spokane to Liberty Lake in the morning and Liberty Lake to Spokane in the evening.

NEW route providing peak service for those traveling from Spokane to Liberty Lake in the morning and Liberty Lake to Spokane in the evening. (771) Mirabeau Express NEW route to provide weekday peak service between Spokane and Mirabeau P&R

STA will also expand the services of several routes, particularly on Sundays. Most notably, the 4 Monroe/Regal route will have additional early Saturday morning service and expanded Sunday and holiday services. The 6 Cheney will also have an expanded Sunday and holiday service.

In addition to the bus route changes, STA is introducing a new color system for their schedules: red schedules for frequent routes, blue schedules for basic routes, pink shuttles for express routes, and green schedules for downtown shuttles. There will also be changes to the Plaza bus station to accommodate the new routes.

For more detailed information on how bus routes will be changing visit the STA website.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.