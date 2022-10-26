Sea-Tac Airport project aims to improve ticketing, security screening

Security lines in the north end terminal will increase to six lanes, which the airport hopes will improve passenger processing.

SEATAC, Wash. — Relief to long security screening lines could be on the way at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) with improvements in the works over the next few years.

The Port of Seattle Commission authorized $159.5 million in funding this week for the SEA Gateway Project, which will modernize ticketing, security and baggage claim areas in the terminal’s north end.

The Port also approved funds for restroom renovations and $100 million in funding for the S Concourse Evolution, which is a “major” remodel to add amenities to existing spaces in that terminal.

Improvements to north end security come under Phase 2 of the SEA Gateway Project, which is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2022. Passenger throughput on the ticketing level will be reconfigured, and security checkpoints will increase from five lanes to six. There is the possibility of adding a seventh checkpoint lane in the future, according to SEA. Security screening checkpoint No. 5 will also be redesigned to add space and capacity.

The airport hopes the changes will significantly improve passenger processing.

Those improvements are expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The improvements come after travelers faced extended wait times at security checkpoints last month. Arriving cruise ships led to a spike in passengers as roughly 4,000 passengers were dropped off hourly at Sea-Tac on Sept. 18.

Screening lines extended into the parking garage as some travelers said they waited more than two hours to get through security. Although, an airport spokesperson said the longest wait time was 90 minutes, and the Transportation Security Administration claimed wait times didn’t exceed 60 minutes.

The Port encourages travelers to use the SEA Spot Saver, which allows travelers to save a spot in the security line.

The security renovations are just some of the work underway at SEA, which is one of the fastest-growing airports in the country. In the five years before the pandemic, passenger traffic grew by 43%.

In a previous SEA Gateway Project phase, the airport will add 24,000 square feet of employee office and ticket counter space between the skybridges and ticketing and baggage claim levels. New check-in kiosks and bag drop locations will also be installed. Construction on that phase is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

Longterm, the airport said it plans to relocate checkpoint No. 1 to the south on the baggage claim level and renovate the center ticketing area.