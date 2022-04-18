"We've dealt with COVID long enough": Passengers at Spokane International Airport share thoughts on optional masks

A lot of travelers were excited and think this was long overdue, while others say they are still going to put on a mask when they fly.

SPOKANE, Wash. — There's still signs on every single door saying that masks are required at all times inside the airport.

But, according to a Spokane Airport police sergeant, the airport is not enforcing the mandate. The TSA is also not telling passengers to put on a mask if they come up to security without one.

Passengers flying out of Spokane this afternoon were surprised to see the unmasked faces of ticket agents.

"I didn't even know about it until I stepped in and saw them behind the counter with no mask on and I go 'that's fine with me,' " one passenger said. "So, yeah it's wonderful to be free of it again."

Hours after a federal judge struck down the federal mask mandate covering air travel and other public transportation, major U.S. airlines took to twitter, saying masks would be optional for passengers and employees effective immediately.

"I didn't think it would end until May 2nd I think it's great, I fly all the time," one passenger said.

"It's uncomfortable and we've dealt with COVID long enough," another passenger said.

There were plenty of travelers at the airport who were still wearing masks. Vicki Cade was flying to Boise today and was happy to see her mask in her purse. But, she's not ready to throw it away.

"I will always keep one on hand if I am close to someone who is sneezing like that," Cade said. "I'm going to put it on because if nothing else it prevents a lot of colds and flus and things like that."

On the other hand, some travelers are more concerned that masks mandates aren't gone for good.