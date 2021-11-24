Passengers encounter long airport security lines at Spokane Airport

Spokane Airport personnel said the busiest time at the airport will be between 6 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving holiday travel brought long security lines to Spokane International Airport Wednesday morning.

The airport’s hallways were packed since early in the morning and passengers had to wait a long time to get through the TSA security checkpoint in the 5 a.m. hour. At its height, the line to get through the security checkpoint stretched towards the baggage claim area.

People traveling this holiday season from the Spokane International Airport should be prepared to wait a longer time to get through the security line, depending on the time their flights leave.

Many flights leave around the same time, so if a larger number of passengers are trying to get to their respective gates, the lines will be longer at the ticket counters and the TSA checkpoint.

