The new cruise line Virgin Voyages plans to set sail next year with its first cruise ship, and no children will be allowed on board.

Sir Richard Branson is expanding his empire to the ocean with the cruise ship “Scarlet Lady," reports People. It’s a ship for grownups that features a tattoo parlor and luxury spa.

(We know what you're thinking - is getting a tattoo while on a boat a good idea?)

The ship will also feature:

- Wake, a steak and seafood restaurant

- Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant that looks like a taqueria on the streets of Mexico City

- Razzle Dazzle, whose menu has a “nice” and “naughty” list

- 24-hour diner, pizza and a food hall

- Redemption Spa with hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and rejuvenating spa treatments

- a nightclub

- multiple pools (of course)

The inaugural cruise is set for the Caribbean in 2020, originating out of Miami. Future itineraries include trips to Cuba, according to the company.