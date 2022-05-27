AAA: Memorial Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times on roadways

AAA is reporting that about 224,000 Idahoans will make a holiday getaway.

IDAHO, USA — Memorial Day weekend is one of the most dangerous times on the roadway, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

AAA is anticipating that 39 million Americans will travel over the holiday weekend. Of this number, AAA is reporting that approximately 224,000 Idahoans will make a holiday getaway. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is also expecting heavy traffic this weekend.

Trooper Ryan Senger said WSP see more traffic on the road during this time of year. Senger added that more traffic on the road means more roadway violations. This is the biggest contributing factor that makes the roadways so dangerous. Violations WSP typically deals with on a holiday weekend are drivers not wearing a seatbelt, following too closely, aggressive driving, driving under the influence, and fender benders.

“Be aware there's going to be more traffic on the roads, be patient," Senger said. “The biggest thing that we see in terms of crashes is fender benders. So what you want to do is minimize the risk of this by increasing your following distance, and making sure that you're looking as far down the road as you can to potential roadway hazards."

He recommends downloading the WSDOT app, which will give updates on road conditions and accidents. He also encourages drivers to refrain from stopping to look if they see an accident on the road because it slows down traffic and makes it harder for first responders to do their job.

Troopers will be in full force looking for drivers under the influence. District 4 has made 250 DUI arrests this year, according to Senger.