Editor's note: Liz Smith is a KREM Producer and Minneapolis native.

For those who are heading to the Minneapolis for the Final Four, you're on your way to great city to explore when you're not watching the games.

While it gets a bad reputation as a frozen tundra, this Minnesotan is here to tell you, there is plenty to do while you are there (although highs will likely be in the 50s and lows around freezing at night).

Things to do when your team isn’t playing:

Go shopping at the Mall of America. Its home to more than 500 stores, 50 restaurants and an amusement park. Minnesota does not have sales tax on clothing, so have fun! My personal shopping motto is, if you can’t find it at the Mall of America, you likely didn’t need it anyway.

Take a walk across the stone arch bridge. It is one of Minneapolis’ most scenic spots. It runs over the Mississippi River. On one end is downtown, but on the other is a slower paced neighborhood with great casual restaurants, shops and a movie theater. My favorite spot to eat in the area is Aster Café, which has sandwiches, flatbreads and a great view of the Minneapolis Skyline.

Check out one of the best Breweries in the county, Surly. This is not walkable from the stadium, but worth the trip. It was featured on the Food Network’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’ The restaurant itself is quite large, so it’s great for groups. The food is great too.

Take a tour of Paisley Park. It was Prince’s private estate in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The tour will give you a look at his private recording studio. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but tickets are available online.

Instagram Influencers, this one is for you. Check out ‘First Avenue,’ not the street, but the concert venue. The exterior of the building is covered in stars with the names of famous artists who have performed there, including Prince, Aerosmith, Pearl Jam and hundreds more. There are also several concerts there the week of the Final Four.

How to get around:

There are several options for public transportation, including a light rail. Fares run between $1 and $2.50. Several Roads around the stadium will be closed during the Final Four, but the light rail will still run and drops off directly in front of it.

The light rail can get you from the Airport, to the Mall of America to U.S. Bank Stadium and beyond. As for ride shares, the stadium has several pick-up and drop-off locations that are marked.

For those of you looking for night life, here’s what you need to know about each district.

Dinkytown, the neighborhood next to the University of Minnesota, is great for college bars for students and those of you looking to relive those days. It typically does not attract anyone over the age of 22.

The North Loop is typically where working professionals go to party. There are plenty of great bars, but I wouldn’t suggest going here if you’re looking to dance or for a club atmosphere.

Uptown is for lost 24 year olds who find themselves too old for college bars, but not mature enough for the North Loop. It has a lot of great patios – but it may be a little cold.

Downtown has more clubs and a mix of everything.

My Favorite Twin Cities restaurants (that aren’t super spendy):

The Freehouse

Tongue in Cheek

Afro Deli

Black Sheep Pizza

Bar la Grassa

Nolo’s Kitchen

Stella’s Fish Cafe

Hai Hai

Aster Café

The Happy Gnome

