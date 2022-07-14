Going-to-the-Sun Road opens for the 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know about Glacier Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road for the 2022 season.

KALISPELL, Mont. — The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Glacier National Park's scenic mountain route, Going-to-the-Sun Road, is open for the 2022 season.

Motorized vehicles are now able to cruise along this path, but visitors should take note of several road closures, construction zones and rules on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The Highline Trail and Hidden Lake Trail from Logan Pass, Oberlin Climbing Route and a portion of the Grinnell Trail will remain closed for the foreseeable future due to hazardous snow conditions and other factors. The Sprague Creek Campground, just west of Lake McDonald, will also have nighttime closures due to ongoing construction and during the day, will have a single-lane traffic lane to navigate the construction.

Visitors should also be aware of potential rockfalls, particularly through the Rim Rock area. Drivers should be aware of these rockfalls and are advised not to stop and slow down while going through this particular area. Cleanup of any debris and rocks will be made daily, according to the National Park Service.

Vehicle reservations must be made in order to enter the trail corridor at the West Glacier Entrance, Camas Entrance and Rising Sun checkpoint (located six miles west of the St. Mary Entrance) from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The North Fork area of the park also requires reservations between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations are $2 and must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

Park officials are asking visitors to be courteous to the park and throw away any garbage into the proper trash bins.

