Idaho Fish and Game restocking Clearwater region waters with thousands of rainbow trout

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game has announced the restocking of all waters in the coming weeks.
Summer has been extended for fishing fanatics as Fish and Game will be restocking nearly 4,350 catchable-size rainbow trout. The trout will be placed in locations throughout the Clearwater Region in September.
Many of the locations are family-friendly and easy to access fishing destinations.
Here are some of the locations around the region:
- White Sands Pond
- Campbell’s Pond
- Fenn Pond
- Karolyn’s pond
For a full list of locations and dates, click here.
Stocking of all waters is tentative due to water and weather conditions as well as staffing constraints said Fish and Game.