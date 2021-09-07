Idaho Fish and Game restocking Clearwater region waters with thousands of rainbow trout

Idaho Fish and Game plans to restock Clearwater Region for the enjoyment of fishing fanatics.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game has announced the restocking of all waters in the coming weeks.

Summer has been extended for fishing fanatics as Fish and Game will be restocking nearly 4,350 catchable-size rainbow trout. The trout will be placed in locations throughout the Clearwater Region in September.

Many of the locations are family-friendly and easy to access fishing destinations.

Here are some of the locations around the region:

White Sands Pond

Campbell’s Pond

Fenn Pond

Karolyn’s pond

For a full list of locations and dates, click here.