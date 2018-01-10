SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines’ first nonstop flight between Spokane and San Diego takes off on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The flight is set to depart at 7:10 a.m.

Flights from Spokane to San Diego will depart daily at 7:10 a.m. and land at 9:55 a.m. Flights from San Diego to Spokane will depart daily at 5:40 p.m. and land at 8:25 p.m.

The flights feature Alaska Airlines' Embraer 175 jets. The aircraft features three-class cabins with every seat along a window or aisle.

The flight between Spokane and San Diego will be part of Alaska's Wine Flies Free program, which allows Mileage Plan members to check an entire case of wine of up to 12 bottles with no baggage fee.

