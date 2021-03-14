Washington state parks to start reopening later this month

Nearly 55 group camps in 52 Washington state parks will open March 22. Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen the same day.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state parks has announced that many group camps, day-use rental shelters, interpretive centers and historic facilities will start opening later this month.

With the state moving toward further reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s coronavirus recovery plans, nearly 55 group camps in 52 state parks will open March 22. These normally open at the beginning of March. The remaining group camps will open when they normally open for the season.

Additionally, 88 day-use shelters in 57 state parks will reopen March 22, or at the regularly scheduled time they reopen for the season. Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 people total from two different households.

People can visit the Washington State Parks website to make camping reservations.

The state parks department said some interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen March 19, including:

Ginkgo Petrified Forest Interpretive Center

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (Cape Disappointment State Park)

Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings