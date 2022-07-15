Cool off in Coeur d'Alene swim spots

Check out some of the places around Coeur d’Alene to spend the upcoming summer days!

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As summer temperatures go up, so will the number of visitors to popular beaches. Here are some gems to consider for your next trip.

Honeysuckle Beach

Nestled on Hayden Lake, this Honeysuckle Beach is one of only two ways to enter Hayden Lake. The surrounding dock provides a place for boats to access the water, and for swimmers to show off their diving skills. Boaters must pay a fee to use the boat launch, while the rest of the beach is free for beachgoers to use. This place is perfect for families looking to find a quieter place to have fun and relax.





Tubbs Hill

If you’re looking for a bit of a hike to go with your beach experience, take a look at Tubbs Hill. On the southwestern side of its popular hiking path is a beach where you can relax and take in the views. Alongside the hiking trails surrounded by Lake Coeur d’Alene, there’s plenty of scenery to take in while you make your way to your hidden beach getaway.

Riverstone Park

With all sorts of amenities, Riverstone Park has everything for a get-together with the whole family. Serving up good eats? Check out the picnic shelter with BBQ grills, or find another one of the fun picnic spaces available to you. Want to take a bike out for a ride? There are plenty of bicycle/pedestrian paths to walk. And if you’ve got a dog who needs to run around, check out the dog park to get them up and active. Riverstone’s the spot for your next fun gathering.

Sanders Beach

Are you looking to avoid the crowds of summer? Sanders Beach is the place to go! Tucked in the path of Tubbs Hill and near the floating Coeur d’Alene resort, visitors can set off on a quick stand-up paddle around the lake, or just lay down next to the waters. This is the perfect place for a low-key getaway from the summer heat.

City Beach

City Beach is the most popular beach in Coeur d’Alene! This beach is a part of Coeur d’Alene’s city park, so if you want to get away from the summer crowds, you can also find a basketball court or set up a fun picnic on a picnic bench. With more than 22 acres of beach available, there’s always a place for visitors to set up and settle down for the day.

