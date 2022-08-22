Paneling dislodges, forcing Alaska Airlines flight to return to Sea-Tac

The plane, bound for San Diego, was forced to return to Sea-Tac and landed safely.

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight bound for San Diego from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was forced to return after part of the metal paneling that covers the engine became dislodged and eventually detached from the aircraft, the airline confirmed Monday.

Alaska Airlines Flight 558 reported an "unusual vibration" on the left side of the aircraft shortly after takeoff from Sea-Tac. The plane returned to the airport and landed safely, according to Alaska Airlines.

The "cowling," which is part of the metal paneling that covers the engine, detached from the aircraft after the plane touched back down at Sea-Tac.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-900ER, has been taken out of service while the airline's safety team investigates.

There were 176 guests and six crew members on the flight at the time.

"The two pilots who operated the flight have more than 32 years of combined flying experience," a statement from Alaska Airlines reads. "They, along with our flight attendants, handled the incident with tremendous professionalism and care. We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event."

