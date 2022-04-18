Alaska Airlines makes masks and face coverings optional

The airline company announced the ruling in a tweet earlier today.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines has announced that masks and face coverings for passengers are now optional.

The airline shared the news via twitter just moments ago.

BREAKING: Face masks are officially optional in airports and onboard all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights, effective immediately. Full statement: https://t.co/zVonJVowr7 — Alaska Airlines News (@AlaskaAirNews) April 18, 2022

In the travel advisory section of the airline's website, Alaska Airlines shared this statement:

Face masks have been like boarding passes for nearly two years — you couldn’t fly without one. But, as of today, masks are optional in airports and onboard aircraft, effective immediately.

While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option.