Alaska Airlines makes masks and face coverings optional

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alaska Airlines has announced that masks and face coverings for passengers are now optional.
The airline shared the news via twitter just moments ago.
In the travel advisory section of the airline's website, Alaska Airlines shared this statement:
Face masks have been like boarding passes for nearly two years — you couldn’t fly without one. But, as of today, masks are optional in airports and onboard aircraft, effective immediately.
While we are glad this means many of us get to see your smiling faces, we understand some might have mixed feelings. Please remember to be kind to one another and that wearing a mask while traveling is still an option.
"It has been a long 24 months with nearly constant change. I could not be prouder of our frontline employees who have handled every pivot focusing on safety and the care we’re known for,” said Max Tidwell, VP of safety & security at Alaska Airlines. “We’re also thankful for our guests who remained considerate, patient and stood by us throughout every twist and turn.”