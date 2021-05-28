3 things to know Friday

Expect long lines at airports Memorial Day weekend; Acting Idaho Gov. bans mask mandates while Little out of town; Lori Vallow declared mentally unfit for trial.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports.

The Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the summer as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayorkas told ABC's “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin issued an executive order on Thursday banning mask mandates statewide among state political entities. McGeachin is serving as acting governor while Republican Gov. Brad Little is out of state at the Republican Governors Association conference. This order was not only a surprise for the public, but for the legislators as well.

Gov. Brad Little's spokesperson claimed Little wasn't aware of this order would be signed. Democratic senator from Idaho's 5th District David Nelson thinks no sitting representatives knew that McGeachin was going to issue this executive order.

An Idaho woman accused of killing her two children has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the case

The orders to halt all criminal proceedings against Lori Vallow were issued Thursday by Judge Steven Boyce. Boyce's ruling came after Vallow was examined by a licensed clinical psychologist.