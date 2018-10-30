SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are responding to multiple crashes due to foggy conditions west of Spokane.

A semi rollover crash has one eastbound lane blocked at milepost 253, according to WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney. That area is eight miles east of Sprague, Washington. Another single vehicle crash happened nearby.

The eastbound on-ramp from State Route 195 to Eastbound I-90 was also blocked due to a two-car crash. It has since reopened as of 7:30 a.m.

Troopers also responded to a two-car crash at the Maple Street on-ramp to eastbound I-90. That on-ramp is clear as of 8 a.m.

Trooper Sevigney reminded drivers to slow down when visibility is reduced.

