WSP responding to deadly car crash, State Route 128 blocked at State Route 193 and Idaho state line

The road is fully blocked at this time, according to WSP. Officials say drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Troopers with Washington State Patrol (WSP) are responding to a deadly crash involving one car on State Route 128 near milepost 1.

According to WSP, one person is dead and another is critically injured. The crash occurred one mile north of Clarkston in Whitman County.

WSP says drugs and alcohol were involved in this crash.

At this time, the road is fully blocked. State Route 128 will be blocked at State Route 193 and the Idaho state line.

A detour for drivers is pending as of now.

