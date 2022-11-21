WSP reports three-car collision blocking right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont St.

WSP says drivers should expect delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Police (WSP) District 4 has tweeted out that a three-car collision is currently blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 at Altamont Street.

At this time, no injuries have been reported from the crash. WSP is saying drivers should expect delays.

Traffic Alert: a disabled vehicle is blocking on WB I-90 at MP 277. A three car collision is blocking the right lane of EB I-90 at Altamont St. expect delays! RS — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) November 22, 2022

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

