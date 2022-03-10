Washington State Patrol emphasizing patrols during WSU spring break

To make sure drivers are not speeding and arrive safely to their destination, there will be more patrols on the road this spring break.

PULLMAN, Wash. — As Washington State University (WSU) students travel across the state and beyond for spring break, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) announced they will be out on the roads making sure students travel safely to and from their destinations.

According to a press release from WSP, troopers will be conducting extra patrols between Thursday, March 10 and Saturday, March 20.

Troopers in Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Grant, and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding vehicles, including those driving too fast for the weather conditions, distracted and impaired drivers and other collision-causing violations.

“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone travels during Spring Break without incident,” WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis said in a statement.

According to the statement, travelers heading to and from Pullman during spring break will see an increase of patrols presence on state routes 26 and 195 and over Snoqualmie Pass on I-90.

Despite the early spring weather conditions, students traveling across the state are encouraged to be prepared for winter travel conditions.

WSP is advising travelers to pay close attention to speed limits signs and to be prepared for changing road and weather conditions. WSP also reminds travelers to have a small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing, and emergency flares before hitting the road.

Travelers are also advised to ensure their car is working properly and have good all-season or snow tires, or tire chains when traveling over the mountain passes.