SPOKANE, Wash. -- A four-vehicle crash stalled traffic along westbound I-90 near Sprague Monday morning around 8:00 a.m. The crash was cleared around 9:00 a.m.

Washington State Patrol troopers said the pickup truck driver dropped his coffee while driving. WSP said the man did not realize traffic had slowed and hit the vehicle in front of him, sparking a domino effect, when trying to pick up the coffee.

WSP said no one was injured.

