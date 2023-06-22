WSP responding to deadly crash between car and motorcycle in Whitman County, road fully blocked

The crash occurred three miles south of Colfax. Drivers should anticipate driving delays and plan alternative routes.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Thursday evening a deadly collision took place in Whitman County, three miles south of Colfax.

The crash occurred on State Route 195 at milepost 34.

One car and one motorcycle collided, which resulted in the death of one person. The entire roadway is blocked. Drivers should anticipate driving delays and plan alternative routes.

WSP, the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, Fire and Aid are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

