WSDOT announces bridge deck preservation projects for I-90 and US Highway 195

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has announced that bridge deck preservation work on I-90 and U.S. Hwy 195 begins this week.

On Monday, August 8, crews will start patching potholes and removing and replacing concrete on fatigued sections. According to WSDOT, this work will help maintain structural integrity and extend the life of the bridges.

With all of this work being done, drivers should expect delays with lane closures and flagging between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Drivers should also expect reduced speed limits within each work zone.

In addition, once the concrete is repaired, single-lane closures will remain in place. According to WSDOT, the intent is to finish each bridge in three days to limit the impact on travelers.

WSDOT says the following bridges will be affected:

I-90 bridges

I-90 over N. Wahl

Lindeke Street over I-90

Arthur Street over I-90

Eastbound off-ramp to Hamilton Street over I-90

Thor Street over I-90

Salnave Road over I-90

Tyler Road over I-90

I-90 over Damon Road

I-90 over SR 21

US 395 over I-90

US 195 bridges

US 195 over I-90

US 195 over Railroad and Old US 195

US 195 over Pine Creek #1 and #2

