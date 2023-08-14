x
Westbound I-90 closed at Vantage Bridge due to wildfire

Drivers in the area should expect delays and can use the Old Vantage Highway as a detour.
Credit: WSP

WASHINGTON, USA — A wildfire burning near the Vantage Bridge has closed westbound I-90. 

According to  WSP District 6, drivers in the area should expect delays. WSP says drivers can use the Old Vantage Highway as a detour.

No information on the fire is available at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

