Westbound I-90 closed at Vantage Bridge due to wildfire

WASHINGTON, USA — A wildfire burning near the Vantage Bridge has closed westbound I-90.
According to WSP District 6, drivers in the area should expect delays. WSP says drivers can use the Old Vantage Highway as a detour.
No information on the fire is available at this time.
This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
