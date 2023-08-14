Westbound I-90 closed at Vantage Bridge due to wildfire

Drivers in the area should expect delays and can use the Old Vantage Highway as a detour.

WASHINGTON, USA — A wildfire burning near the Vantage Bridge has closed westbound I-90.

According to WSP District 6, drivers in the area should expect delays. WSP says drivers can use the Old Vantage Highway as a detour.

No information on the fire is available at this time.

*FIRE* WB I-90 is closed at the Vantage Bridge due to a fire. Detour will be the Old Vantage Hwy. expect delays. Updates to follow. @SnoqualmiePass @WSDOT_East — District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio) August 14, 2023

This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

