Westbound I-90 closed after crash leaves 9 injured near Moses Lake

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 189 to Wheeler Road. Drivers should expect delays.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is closed after a crash that left 9 people injured near Moses Lake, according to WSP District 6.

The crash occurred on Eastbound I-90 at milepost 188, which is 9 miles east of Moses Lake. Drivers should expect delays.

Traffic is currently detoured at Exit 189 to Wheeler Road. Eastbound lanes are being slowed at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more details as we receive them.

