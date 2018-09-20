SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are conducting distracted driving emphasis patrols beginning Friday and ending Sunday.

The penalty for distracted driving on your first offense is a $136 ticket. If you are issued another ticket within five years, the fine goes up to $234. Each ticket is also reported to your insurance company.

Drivers can also be penalized for a secondary violation of dangerously distracted. They will receive an additional $99 penalty for being dangerously distracted if they commit a traffic violation due to distraction.

According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, distracted driving is the cause of 30 percent of deadly traffic collisions. WSP troopers have already contacted more than 18,000 drivers for distracted driving in 2018. In 2017, troopers stopped 17,058 drivers.

Here is what you need to know about Washington state’s distracted driving law:

• Drivers are not allowed to use an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle – that includes when you are stopped or at a traffic stop.

• Drivers are allowed the use of a finger to activate, deactivate or initiate function on the device.

• You can use your phone if it is hands-free and can be started using a single touch or swipe of a finger, if you are parked or stopped out of the flow of traffic, or if you are calling 911.

