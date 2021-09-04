Washington man ejected from truck, killed after the driver lost control

Alcohol use is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

IDAHO, USA —

One person was killed in a two-vehicle fatal crash on I-90 on Saturday morning, according to Idaho State Police.



At around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-90 at milepost 1 in Idaho.



Police said 23-year-old Jazmyne Taylor of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, was driving a white 2006 Dodge Ram truck, when she lost control and the truck spun into the median. The truck rolled and collided in the lane of travel with a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Alejandro Cardenas Cazares, 39, of Downey, CA.



Mark Roberts, 40, of Deer Park, WA, was a passenger in the Dodge Ram and died at the scene after he ejected from the truck. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.



Police said the truck was engulfed in flames with Taylor inside. Cardenas Cazares pulled Taylor out of the vehicle, and she was transported to Kootenai Health.