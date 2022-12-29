Warmer temperatures in Spokane lead to level 3 potholes scattered across the region

So far this year, crews have repaired 4,026 potholes and in just the last two days, they've already handled 120 calls about more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The warmer temperatures and melt Spokane has been enjoying these last few days does come with some problems... pothole problems.

The freeze-thaw cycle we just went through now has crews with Spokane Public Works busy finding and fixing cracked, rutted asphalt.

A lot of potholes we're seeing right now in Spokane are pretty bad. The majority are level three, the most severe. These potholes can cause damage to your tires, rims or suspension.

You can report a pothole to 311 online, on the 311 app or by calling 311. You'll need to know the location of the problem pothole, how big it is and you can also add photos.

The city says crews will prioritize the biggest and worst potholes first. So far this year, crews have repaired 4,026 potholes and in just the last two days, they've already handled 120 calls about more.

