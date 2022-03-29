US-95 in Bonners Ferry upgrades: What Idaho drivers need to expect

Drivers should expect delays, as only one lane will be open in each direction from Alderson Lane to Labrosse Hill Street in Bonners Ferry.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — Drivers on US-95 from Alderson Lane to Labrosse Hill Street in Bonners Ferry will see road delays starting Monday, April 4. The city is extending the three-lane section of the highway as a part of a two-year project that is expected to be completed by 2023.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will expect delays as only one lane will be open in each direction from Alderson Lane to Labrosse Hill Street in Bonners Ferry.

Most work will take place during the day on intersections and driveways, with some crew working during the night, which will lead drivers to follow detour routes.

The two-year project will begin on April 4 and is expected to be completed by 2023. Once completed, US-95 improvements will include the following:

A three-lane highway with a center turn lane and a lane in each direction

Wider shoulders that can be used as bike lanes

Sidewalks on both sides of the highway, with some sections separated by a grassy strip

New lighting for improved visibility

An updated drainage system