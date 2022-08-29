Northbound lanes and one southbound lane open after collision at Half Moon Road

COLBERT, Wash. — Update: Washington State Patrol District 4 is reporting that the northbound lanes and one southbound lane are now open.
WSDOT East is reporting that US 395 is blocked off due to a collision at Half Moon Road.
Drivers should expect long delays. There is currently no information on who was involved in the crash and severity of injuries.
This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.
