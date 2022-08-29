Northbound lanes and one southbound lane open after collision at Half Moon Road

There is currently no information on who was involved in the crash and severity of injuries.

COLBERT, Wash. — Update: Washington State Patrol District 4 is reporting that the northbound lanes and one southbound lane are now open.

WSDOT East is reporting that US 395 is blocked off due to a collision at Half Moon Road.

Drivers should expect long delays. There is currently no information on who was involved in the crash and severity of injuries.

Heads up, US 395 southbound is blocked due to a collision at Half Moon Road. Expect long delays. pic.twitter.com/XdtdPbM8DI — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 29, 2022

Traffic Alert multiple vehicle injury collision SR395 just north of Half Moon roadway totally blocked detours in place. pic.twitter.com/CGXxH0kpyH — District 4 PIO (@wspd4pio) August 29, 2022

