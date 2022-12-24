Stevens Pass and I-90 Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions due to freezing rain

There is no current time of reopening for both passes in both directions.

SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass are closed due to freezing rain.

According to a tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), both passes have been closed due to freezing rain. US 12 White Pass will stay open for travelers going across the state, but it has also begun to experience freezing rain.

The freezing rain is creating extreme weather conditions, and increasing avalanche danger.

I-90 Snoqualmie Pass and US 2 Stevens Pass are both closed. US 12 White Pass remains open for cross-state travel though it is also experiencing freezing rain. https://t.co/2Bkm7O5T1z — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) December 24, 2022

A real-time travel map of all closed passes and roads from WSDOT can be found here.

There is no current time of reopening for both passes in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.





