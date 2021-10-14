US-195 near Spangle re-opens after multiple crash car

US-195 southbound has been cleared and all lanes have reopened after Thursday's multiple car crash closures.

SPOKANE, Wash. — US-195 southbound has been cleared and all lanes reopened after Thursday morning multiple car crash on US-195 southbound, half mile north of Spangle.

According to a Washington State Patrol (WSP) report, southbound lanes are closed and no detour is in place at this time. Icy and foggy road conditions played a factor in the crashes.

People driving in the area are advised to use an alternative route if possible.

Long delays are expected for Thursday from 7:40 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Apparently one SUV rolled over and caused two more vehicles to be involved.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates when we receive them.