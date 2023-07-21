Here's what drivers need to know about the Upriver Drive and Centennial Drive 12-day closure

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, July 24, contractor crews will close East Upriver Drive between North Ralph Street and East Carlisle Avenue.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Upriver Drive and Centennial Trail's 12-day closure starts Monday as part of the North Spokane Corridor construction.

Travelers who use both directions of East Upriver Drive in Spokane and the Centennial Trail near Spokane Community College will need to plan additional time to prevent delays on their morning commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews will be working to undertake a sewer relocation near the Spokane River. Sewer relocation is part of the North Spokane Corridor Spokane River Crossing project.

At the same time, the contractor will close the Centennial Trail between North Ralph Street and East Carlisle Avenue. The closure of both East Upriver Drive and the Centennial Trail will last until the end of Friday, Aug. 4.

Here are some road detours:

East Upriver Drive detour route



During the closure of East Upriver Drive, travelers heading westbound on East Upriver Drive will detour north onto North Freya Street.

Drivers need to turn left and travel west on East Euclid Avenue. At North Crestline Street, drivers will turn left and head south, Then, they need to take a left turn onto East Illinois Avenue heading west, and finally, a left turn onto North Perry Street, traveling south to rejoin East Upriver Drive.

Travelers heading east will detour onto North Perry Street, East Illinois Avenue, North Crestline Street, East Euclid Avenue and North Freya Street to rejoin East Upriver Drive.

Centennial Trail detour route



Those who bike, walk, or roll on the Centennial Trail will be detoured north off of East Upriver Drive at North Ralph Street.

Then they need to head west onto East Carlisle Avenue, use the crosswalk on the north end of East Carlisle Avenue to cross North Greene Street, then follow North Carlisle Avenue back to East Upriver Drive to rejoin the Centennial Trail.

For more updates and highway conditions, visit the WSDOT website or Twitter account.

