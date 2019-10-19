SPOKANE, Wash. — I-90 will be reduced to one lane going both directions at Latah Bridge over Hangman Creek from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Crews will be working to clear debris and loose concrete from under the bridge, according to Washington State Department of Transportation Communications Director Ryan Overton.

WSDOT suggests travelers heading that direction plan for additional travel time to help prevent delays, according to Overton.

Crews will start clearing debris on the right lane of eastbound I-90 to remove debris from the south side of the bridge, and then move to the north side of the bridge, closing the right lane of westbound I-90.

Travelers can find updates on highway conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page and on their twitter account.

