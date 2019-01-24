SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers responded to 80 crashes in one day during an Eastern Washington snow storm that began on Tuesday afternoon.

The crashes were in District 4, which includes Adams, Ferry, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens and Whitman Counties. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said there were no serious injuries or fatalities.

Nearly five inches of snow fell in Spokane during the storm, making it the heaviest single-day snowfall of the season so far during a relatively mild winter.

According to the National Weather Service, many North Idaho cities received between 6 and 10 inches of snow. Some areas of Spokane County received between 10 to 12 inches of snow, according to a county spokesperson.

Wet weather is now clearing out in the Inland Northwest and another prolonged dry streak is expected in the area.

During a December snow storm that dropped three inches of snow on Spokane, Sevigney said troopers responded to 40 crashes throughout District 4.

On a normal day, WSP investigates less than a dozen crashes in all seven counties, Sevigney said in December.

On Thursday morning, Sevigney tweeted that there were minor injuries in a one-car rollover crash on Highway 95 due to icy roads after the storm.

“I was just going to Tweet that we were starting off morning drive crash free…But I wasn’t quick enough,” Sevigney tweeted.

According to the National Weather Service, roads throughout the Inland Northwest are covered in black ice due on Thursday morning. Fog also led to reduced visibility.

The City of Spokane tweeted that sanders and deicers were out on Thursday morning to focus on arterials, hills, bridges and school routes.

