Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and that means lots of extra cars on the road.

The good news in Washington state means most major construction projects will be on hold for those three days. The bad news is longer commute times on some of the most popular routes.

WSDOT is asking travelers to follow these tips for fewer traffic headaches:

Check the Washington State Department of Transportation's best times to travel charts to help plan your trip and avoid congestion.

Get informed about WSDOT's online tools, including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras, and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather and ferry schedules.

Follow WSDOT's social media accounts, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-program your vehicle radio to 530 AM and 1610 AM for highway advisory radio alerts.

Call 5-1-1 for updated road conditions.

Allow extra time for travel during the holidays to avoid rushing or distraction.

WATCH: WSDOT congestion charts for Friday I Saturday I Sunday I Monday

WSDOT expects mostly normal traffic on north and southbound I-5 during the weekend with a slight spike in the middle of the day on Monday heading north.

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is expected to see much higher levels of traffic than usual headed eastbound on Friday and Saturday. The peak times of the day for traffic on Friday are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. The other high traffic time on I-90 is westbound on Memorial day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

US 2 eastbound over Stevens Pass can expect slightly more traffic than normal between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday. westbound US 2 might see much more traffic than normal between 9 a.m and noon on Memorial Day.

There are no lane closures or other construction during Memorial Day weekend on Snoqualmie Pass, but higher than normal travel volumes mean drivers should take precautions.

The Chinook and Cayuse pass will not reopen by the holiday weekend due to spring snow and a construction project. The passes will open June 11.

Weekend toll rates on the State Route 520 bridge will be in effect on Memorial Day. The interstate 405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all drivers on the Monday holiday. Out-of-town travelers and those using rental cars can check the toll options on the Good to Go! visitor's page.

Travelers planning to take the ferry, train, aircraft or bus should follow these WSDOT tips:

Anticipate heavy ferry traffic for the holiday and plan accordingly. Peak travel times on most routes are expected to be westbound Thursday and Friday, May 24-25, and eastbound, Monday, May 28. Check the Washington State Ferries website, www.wsdot.wa.gov/ferries/, or call toll-free 888-808-7977 for details, including reservations on some routes. Customers also can bypass vehicle lines by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and should plan to arrive at the station one hour before departure. All Amtrak Cascades trains require reservations. Visit www.amtrakcascades.com/ or call 800–USA–RAIL for details.

For information about traveling via state-operated airports, visit www.wsdot.wa.gov/aviation/airports/Amenities.htm or call 800-552-0666.

Check with local public transit agencies for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.

WATCH: Memorial Day weekend travel at Sea-Tac

