A two-year project to replace 15 miles of eastbound Interstate 90 east of Bellevue begins Monday. Drivers should prepare for lane closures day and night.

"The concrete here is more than 40 years old and 73,000 vehicles use it each day," said WSDOT Project Engineer Aleta Borschowa in a statement. "It's critical we preserve and take care of the infrastructure, to keep vehicles and freight moving on this vital highway."

In addition to the lanes, WSDOT says road crews will pave the outside shoulder, ten on-and off-ramps and lay down new concrete on the eastbound I-90 Winery Road bridge and the westbound I-90 Raging River bridge.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says there will be single and double lane closures during the day. Up to three lanes and some ramps will close overnight. Shoulders will be closed around-the-clock.

The speed limit will also drop to 55 miles per hour.

