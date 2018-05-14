A crash involving two semi-trucks caused 10,000 gallons of liquid asphalt to spill on U.S. 97 Monday, closing Blewett Pass.

The pass reopened around 5:30 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore.

Both directions are back open but remain monitored by flaggers. Trooper Moore expects crews to remove the semi truck late Monday night.

Washington Department of Ecology responded to the scene to clean the spill and examine the environmental impact.

Minor injuries were reported.

#Update Blewett Pass will remain closed as crews work to remove 2 semis, minor injury collision. NO ETA TO OPEN! (US 97 MP 153 Liberty) @EcologyWA en route for 10,000 gallon liquid asphalt spill. pic.twitter.com/2v9cT0MOzr — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) May 14, 2018

