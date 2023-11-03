TJ Meenach Drive to close for five months

Preparations are already underway for the closure of TJ Meenach Drive. The project includes installing new sewer pipes and resurfacing the road.

SPOKANE, Wash. — TJ Meenach Drive sees a lot of traffic, but that traffic's about to come to a halt.

Preparations are already underway for the closure of TJ Meenach Drive. That's affecting Kate Hilderman, an assistant manager at the Papa Murphy's near the street.

"I think it will affect business a little bit but not terrible," said Hilderman.

She's been working there for more than 3 years and just heard about the road closure less than a week ago.

"I'm not a fan of it because I take that road every day when I travel," HIlderman said,

Starting this Monday, the city of Spokane's closing the stretch of TJ Meenach Drive between Northwest Boulevard and Pettet Drive.

It's for the final stage of the Cochran Basin project to help protect the Spokane River. Other nearby business owners are also not pleased.

"We have a lot of customers coming down that way so we'll be definitely impacted with this road closure," said Ganga Rai, who owns a gas station right across from TJ Meenach Drive.

The project includes installing new sewer pipes and resurfacing the road. The hope's to add a filtration system in order to eliminate pollutants before water enters the Spokane River.

The construction will also mean detours. According to the city, traffic will be rerouted at the Pettet Drive interchange and detoured via Maxwell Avenue and the Maple/Ash corridor. It's leaving Hilderman a little worried.

"I could see a few car wrecks or just on circumstance wise people might not be used to it spoken drivers are just a little iffy especially with the weather," said Hilderman.

The city says the street closure's expected to last for about five months, with an estimated reopening in August.

Rai said, "I saw the only the starting date and I thought maybe a week or a month, and when they dropped the flyers or the paperwork and I saw this until August."

A new disc golf course and easier river access will also be added as part of the project.

For a full list of detours, click here.

