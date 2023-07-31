TJ Meenach Bridge in northwest Spokane closed from July 31-Aug. 4

Detours will be in place around Whistalks Way, North Maple Street and Ash Street during the five-day closure.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The TJ Meenach Bridge will be closed for five days as crews work on an ongoing construction project. During the closure, detours will be in place.

From Monday, July 31 to Friday, Aug. 4, the bridge in northwest Spokane will be closed to traffic accessing Whistalks Way via Maple and Ash and Government Way. Detours will be in place in both directions of the bridge.

If you are traveling from Whistalks Way to Maple and Ash to go north or south, drivers are asked to travel south on Government Way, then turn east on Sunset Boulevard toward Maple and Ash streets. The city provided a time lapse video showing the detour route.

If you are traveling to Whistalks Way from Maple and Ash, drivers are asked to travel north or south on Maple or Ash and get on 2nd Avenue to drive west to Sunset Boulevard. At Government Way, you'll turn north and travel towards Whistalks Way. The city provided a time lapse video showing the detour route.

The city recommends planning ahead and adding 10-15 extra minutes of travel time to your commute in both directions. Construction on the bridge is expected to wrap up at the end of August.

