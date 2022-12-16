Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp now open after numerous delays

The city says the project ultimately went through seven phases, required 37 different revisions and cost $8.9 million.

SPOKANE, Wash. — After numerous delays, the Thor-Freya corridor and exit ramp has officially reopened with most lanes open to traffic.

According to the city, drivers are now able to exit I-90 using the eastbound ramp and travel in most lanes north and south on Thor and Freya streets. At this time, Thor Pl. between Sprague and Second Avenue is reduced to one lane for snow removal and is expected to be open by Tuesday, Dec. 20.

This development marks the end of the Thor-Freya Construction Project, which began in March and cost $8.9 million. The project was originally slated to end in October, but, according to the city, supply chain, labor challenges and weather heavily impacted the completion timeline.

The city says the project ultimately went through seven phases and required 37 different revisions.

“This was one of the largest Public Works projects the City tackled in 2022 and brings significant improvements to the area as preparations continue for future North-South Corridor work by WSDOT,” Public Works Director Marlene Feist said in a press release. “We appreciate the patience of the community and are happy to be able to have it back open.”

With this announcement, the city did also say that drivers should expect intermittent lane closures throughout the corridor for the final touches on the project.

