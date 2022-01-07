Thor-Freya corridor construction remains on schedule

The more than $8 million project's expected to finish up in November on budget.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summer means construction season around Spokane. While it can be frustrating for drivers, there's some good news to share about the work underway along the Thor-Freya corridor: It's still on schedule.

That's thanks to a new piece of equipment brought in to help keep construction going. According to Spokane city officials, they've brought in a slip form paver, which are usually used for building interstates and airport runways.

The paver has the ability to lay down a high volume of concrete in less time. The center lanes on Thor-Freya are being poured first with the outside lanes next. City officials expect that process to take a few weeks and be on schedule, despite the impact the recent rainy weather had on installation.

