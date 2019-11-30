SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation released a list of 90 projects that will be deferred because of Initiative I-976.

Thirteen out of 90 projects on the list were slated for Eastern Washington.

An injunction was recently placed on the initiative by a King County judge, which may postpone the start date. However, if I-976 goes into effect on December 5 as planned, the future of these projects is uncertain.

I-976 caps car tab costs at $30. According to the WSDOT, the initiative would take $451 million out of the $6.7 billion biennial transportation budget. The Initiative would take $645 million out of the full biennium budget in 2021-2023, and $726 million out of the budget from 2023-2025.

Postponed Projects:

US 395 interchange construction at Ridgeline Drive

US 395 interchange improvements in Pullman

A shared use path for US 395 and the North Spokane Corridor from Spokane River to Columbia

I-90 interchange upgrade in Medical Lake

I 90 westbound ramp improvement Baker to Harvard

Noise walls for the Flamingo Mobile Home Park along US 395

Improvements to SR 240 Richland Corridor

Spokane Spangle & Palouse Railway track rehab

Washington Eastern Railway track rehab

Spokane Airport Transload Facility

Cheney HPT Corridor Improvements and Vehicle Acquisition

Spokane County Commute Trip Reduction Office Liberty Lake Shuttle

Spokane Transit Authority: Replacing and Purchasing 8 new vans

For the full list of postponed projects, check here.

