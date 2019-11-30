SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation released a list of 90 projects that will be deferred because of Initiative I-976.
Thirteen out of 90 projects on the list were slated for Eastern Washington.
An injunction was recently placed on the initiative by a King County judge, which may postpone the start date. However, if I-976 goes into effect on December 5 as planned, the future of these projects is uncertain.
I-976 caps car tab costs at $30. According to the WSDOT, the initiative would take $451 million out of the $6.7 billion biennial transportation budget. The Initiative would take $645 million out of the full biennium budget in 2021-2023, and $726 million out of the budget from 2023-2025.
Postponed Projects:
- US 395 interchange construction at Ridgeline Drive
- US 395 interchange improvements in Pullman
- A shared use path for US 395 and the North Spokane Corridor from Spokane River to Columbia
- I-90 interchange upgrade in Medical Lake
- I 90 westbound ramp improvement Baker to Harvard
- Noise walls for the Flamingo Mobile Home Park along US 395
- Improvements to SR 240 Richland Corridor
- Spokane Spangle & Palouse Railway track rehab
- Washington Eastern Railway track rehab
- Spokane Airport Transload Facility
- Cheney HPT Corridor Improvements and Vehicle Acquisition
- Spokane County Commute Trip Reduction Office Liberty Lake Shuttle
- Spokane Transit Authority: Replacing and Purchasing 8 new vans
For the full list of postponed projects, check here.
