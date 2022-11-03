Sullivan Road in Spokane Valley reopens to traffic

The reopening of Sullivan Road is good news for hundreds of drivers that use Bigelow Gulch and Forker Road every day to drive to their destinations.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After months of work, Sullivan Road, also known as Bigelow Gulch Phase 6, reopened on Thursday in Spokane Valley.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning at the intersection of Sullivan Road and Wellesley Avenue to celebrate the road's reopening.

Some of the road's new construction updates include the following:

Four-lane road with turn pockets and a center median

Crosswalks from high school to middle school ballfields

Installation of culverts and storm sewer pipe

Pedestrian underpass at East Valley School District (EVSD)

Luminaire system

Traffic Signal at Bigelow Gulch/Sullivan and Wellesley Avenue

It's good news for hundreds of drivers that use Bigelow Gulch and Forker Road every day to drive to their destinations. Sullivan Road is also an important component of Phase 6 of the Bigelow Gulch/Forker Urban Connector.

Bigelow Gulch Corridor Phase 6 alone will cost more than $6 million, which is more than half of the total cost of the entire Urban Connector.

The construction of the Bigelow Gulch Corridor included the following phases through the years, shown in the picture below:

Bigelow Gulch 1 in 2008

Bigelow Gulch 2 in 2023

Bigelow Gulch 3 in 2021

Bigelow Gulch 3A in 2007

Bigelow Gulch 4 in 2020

Bigelow Gulch 4A 2018/2019

Bigelow Gulch 5 in 2020

Bigelow Gulch 5A in 2018

Bigelow Gulch 6 in 2022

COSV Sullivan/Wellesley in 2022

During Thursday's opening ceremony, East Valley superintendent Brian Talbott, City of Spokane Valley Mayor Pam Haley, and the board of county commissioners attended the event on Thursday.

